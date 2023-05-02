Kentucky Derby Draw Horse Racing

FILE - Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at Keenelend Race Course, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte and Brad Cox's filly Wet Paint are the morning line favorites respectively for the 149th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. Forte, the 2-year-old champion whose 190 points led the Derby qualifying trail, drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds on Monday, May 1, 2023, for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte and Brad Cox's filly Wet Paint are the morning line favorites respectively for the 149th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments