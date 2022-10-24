Britain Politics

Rishi Sunak leaves the campaign office in London on Monday. (AP Photo/Aberto Pezzali)

 Aberto Pezzali

LONDON — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence.

