Obit George Frazier

FILE - Colorado Rockies television color analyst George Frazier looks on during his retirement ceremony before the Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in Denver. Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier has died at age 68. Frazier played for Oklahoma on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976, and played parts of 10 Major League Baseball seasons with five clubs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68. The Denver Post reported he died Monday in Tulsa after a recent illness. Frazier played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA in two seasons with Oklahoma. He pitched two scoreless innings for the Minnesota Twins during Game 4 of the 1987 World Series. He later spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies.


  

