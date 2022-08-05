Browns Watson-Appeal Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field after the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. The NFL is appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The move gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. (AP Photo/David Richard)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has handed off Deshaun Watson's discipline case to a lawyer with league connections and expertise in domestic violence and sexual assault.

Watson Appeal Football

FILE - Then-New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey speaks during a news conference in Trenton, N.J., on Dec. 7, 2005. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has chosen former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson was suspended this week by independent disciplinary officer. The league, which had been pushing for an indefinite suspension, wanted further discipline and appealed Robinson's ruling on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments