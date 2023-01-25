Food Fraud Minnesota

The offices of Feeding Our Future are shown Jan. 27, 2022, in St. Anthony, a week after FBI agents raided the offices of Minnesota nonprofit. Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)

 Shari L. Gross

A defendant in the Feeding Our Future investigation — a spending fraud case that included false food drop sites in both Owatonna and Faribault — agreed Tuesday to surrender two properties in Kenya along with other purchases that he made with stolen taxpayer money.


© 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments