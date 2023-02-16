Vikings Flores Football

Minnesota Vikings new defensive coordinator Brian Flores is introduced during an NFL football news conference, Wednesday, Fe. 15, 2023, inEagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Brian Flores interviewed for at least four jobs this offseason, even one for head coach.


Vikings Flores Football

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, left, introduces new defensive coordinator Brian Flores during an NFL football news conference, Wednesday, Fe. 15, 2023, inEagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings Flores Football

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Minnesota Vikings have hired Flores as their defensive coordinator. Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments