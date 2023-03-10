Rep. Brad Finstad, R-1st District, has joined other Republicans in trying to raise money among conservative supporters by bashing Rep. Ilhan Omar, a progressive whom the right loves to hate.
Finstad’s campaign recently sent a blast email “poll alert” that proposed “Let’s talk about Omar’s failures” and said “the Minnesota Democrat (sic) Representative has quite the history of promoting extreme, socialist, and anti-Semitic views throughout her political career.”
The blast email said Omar was rebuked by colleagues for remarks about Israel in 2012, ousted from the House Foreign Relations Committee by the new House GOP majority and “consistently shows up with anti-Minnesota proposed legislation.”
Omar, D-5th District, ripped Finstad’s appeal, saying it “is not only offensive and wrong, but beneath the dignity of a member of the Minnesota congressional delegation.”
Finstad’s appeal said Omar was “anti-Minnesota” and “anti-America” and provided recipients with buttons to vote on whether the Democrat’s “socialist agenda is too extreme for Minnesota.”
Another button on the release takes you to a donation page that urges people to “Contribute to protect Minnesota values.”
Omar said Finstad’s blast email was a slap in the face to her constituents.
“Whatever our disagreements with members of the opposing party in the Minnesota delegation, we were all duly elected by our constituents,” Omar said. “To label another Member ‘anti-Minnesota’ and ‘anti-America’ is an insult to the over 700,000 Minnesotans I proudly represent in Congress.”
Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR MN, said he was “horrified by the congressman’s offensive, xenophobic email targeting a prominent member of the East African community.”
“Language calling Somali-Americans and Muslims ‘Anti-America’ and “Anti-Minnesota’ is steeped in hateful tropes against our communities that we have heard all too often in recent years,” Hussein said.
Finstad is not the only Republican in Minnesota’s congressional delegation to use Omar’s progressiveness to energize conservatives.
Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, now the House Majority Whip, helped drum up votes to oust Omar from the House Foreign Relations Committee and, as former head of the National Republican Campaign Committee, sought to link vulnerable Democrats to Omar’s progressive policy stances, including her criticisms of the Minneapolis police.
