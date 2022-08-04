Breonna Taylor Federal Charge

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, with Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The federal government filed civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020.

