The offices of Feeding Our Future are shown Jan. 27 in St. Anthony, a week after FBI agents raided the offices of Minnesota nonprofit. Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)
Federal authorities on Tuesday charged 47 people in what they described as the country’s largest COVID-19 funding scam, alleging an elaborate operation that stole at least $250 million in federal funds meant to feed needy children but that went instead to buy cars, luxury goods, jewelry and property in the United States, Kenya and Turkey.
The alleged scheme was centered around Feeding our Future, a Minnesota nonprofit that prosecutors say was a conduit for illegal payments and whose leaders received kickbacks. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.
“These individuals believed they could steal tens of millions of dollars from federal nutrition programs,” U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger told reporters. “Their goal was to make as much money for themselves as they could while falsely claiming to feed children in the pandemic.”
Luger called it a “brazen scheme of staggering proportions.”
The defendants include Mahad Ibrahim, 46, of Lewis Center, Ohio, who was the president and owner of ThinkTechAct Foundation, a Minnesota nonprofit organization that also operated under the name Mind Foundry Learning Foundation. ThinkTechAct and Mind Foundry created dozens of sites throughout Minnesota, including in Faribault, and Owatonna, according to a news release from Luger's office. ThinkTechAct allegedly received more than $18 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.
Luger said the work involved creating false rosters of children, sometimes with the use of an online website that generated random names. Entities around the state would then be paid for meals they never served to children who didn’t exist.
In some cases, he said, groups were claiming to feed children in numbers beyond belief.
For instance, in the west-central Minnesota town of Willmar, a newly created organization claimed to be feeding 2,000 children daily — about half of all the eligible children in Willmar schools. Yet only about 1 percent of the children listed as served matched actual students, Luger said.
Feeding Our Future executive director Aimee Bock, he added, was at the center of the alleged scam, which was uncovered by the Minnesota Department of Education, the state agency that oversees federal child nutrition spending.
After MDE began denying Feeding Our Future site applications, Bock filed a lawsuit accusing the agency of discrimination.
The indictments charge Bock with “overseeing a massive fraud scheme” carried out across more than 200 in Minnesota sites under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship. “Feeding Our Future went from receiving and disbursing approximately $3.4 million in federal funds in 2019 to nearly $200 million in 2021,” the Justice Department said.
In a statement, Bock's attorney Kenneth Udoibok said: "An indictment does not signify guilty or innocence. It’s the beginning of the criminal process. I’m surprised that Ms. Bock has been indicted because she did nothing worthy of a criminal indictment."
Feeding Our Future shut down in February after search warrants became public and gave light to the investigation.
Luger said three of the people charged in the indictments announced Tuesday are expected to plead guilty.
Overall, authorities have seized about $50 million in assets related to the alleged crimes, including property, bank accounts, vehicles, jewelry and other items, Luger noted, adding that “we expect that number to grow.”
