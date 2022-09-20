Food Fraud Minnesota

The offices of Feeding Our Future are shown Jan. 27 in St. Anthony, a week after FBI agents raided the offices of Minnesota nonprofit. Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)

 Shari L. Gross

Federal authorities on Tuesday charged 47 people in what they described as the country’s largest COVID-19 funding scam, alleging an elaborate operation that stole at least $250 million in federal funds meant to feed needy children but that went instead to buy cars, luxury goods, jewelry and property in the United States, Kenya and Turkey.

