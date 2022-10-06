Guns New York

A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31,  in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

 Yuki Iwamura

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments