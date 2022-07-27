Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation.

