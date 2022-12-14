Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference Wednesday at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But it announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.


