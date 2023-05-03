APTOPIX Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, Wednesday following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years. But the Fed also signaled that it may now pause its streak of 10 rate hikes, which have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.


