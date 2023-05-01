First Republic Bank

People walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, on Monday. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

 Haven Daley

NEW YORK — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is recommending the U.S. rethink its decades-old policy of insuring up to $250,000 in bank deposits and replace it with an overhaul that would allow regulators to cover higher amounts on a “targeted” basis.


