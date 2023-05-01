...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
People walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, on Monday. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
NEW YORK — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is recommending the U.S. rethink its decades-old policy of insuring up to $250,000 in bank deposits and replace it with an overhaul that would allow regulators to cover higher amounts on a “targeted” basis.
The proposed change appears to openly acknowledge that the FDIC is looking for ways to calm both depositors and markets as the organization contends with the third U.S. bank failure this year. First Republic Bank became the second largest failure in history Monday when regulators seized it and JP Morgan Chase stepped up as a buyer.
“The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and the decision to approve systemic risk exceptions to protect the uninsured depositors at those institutions, raised fundamental questions about the role of deposit insurance in the United States banking system,” FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said in a statement Monday.
The FDIC is a government agency formed during the Great Depression to restore faith in U.S. banking institutions
Under the proposal, the FDIC would offer business account coverage a higher levels than ordinary consumer deposits receive, the FDIC said.
As of December, more than 99% of U.S. deposit accounts held less than $250,000, and so were automatically covered by existing FDIC insurance, Gruenberg said.
However, the system remains subject to the sort of bank runs that brought down First Republic, despite a consortium of big lenders having pooled $30 billion in cash to shore up the bank as recently as March.
Last Monday, First Republic reported its first-quarter results, shocking investors when it revealed that depositors had withdrawn $100 billion, most in mid-March immediately after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed. First Republic’s stock plunged more than 50% the day after the report.
Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase.
The only larger bank failure in U.S. history was Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also taken over by JPMorgan in a similar government-orchestrated deal.