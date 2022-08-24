The Family Business Football

FILE - Maryland head coach Mike Locksley looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. Nepotism is cited among the most significant factors that has led to Black coaches being under-represented in major college football, according to an organization working to address the problem. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Nepotism is considered one of the most significant factors that has led to Black coaches being under-represented in major college football. The Associated Press examined rosters of the 65 Power Five conference schools and found 25 instances of family members on the same coaching staff. Of those, 22 involved white coaches. The executive director of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches says the issue cannot be ignored.

FILE - Virginia Tech football associate head coach and running backs coach Shane Beamer, left, talks with his father, Virginia Tech football head coach Frank Beamer, during halftime of the annual Virginia Tech football Maroon - Orange spring football scrimmage in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, April 25, 2015. A propensity to pass down the family business often stokes a passion to follow in Dad's footsteps, but it has also helped perpetuate a lack of racial and ethnic diversity at the highest levels of football coaching. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)
FILE - Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk along the sideline during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. A propensity to pass down the family business often stokes a passion to follow in Dad's footsteps, but it has also helped perpetuate a lack of racial and ethnic diversity at the highest levels of football coaching.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

