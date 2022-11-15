Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine.
The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be run by Sanford’s current CEO. The deal would include the University of Minnesota hospitals, which Fairview purchased in 1997.
Financial details and cost-cutting plans tied to the proposed merger were not immediately disclosed. In 2013 the two health systems pursued a similar merger, but talks broke down amid an onslaught of public criticism.
Some state lawmakers pursued legislation that would've blocked Sanford from controlling the University of Minnesota hospitals. Then-Attorney General Lori Swanson raised concerns about a merger because of the role that tax breaks and donations from Minnesota and Minnesotans played in Fairview's development.
After the 2013 merger attempt failed, Swanson argued charitable institutions exist because of public support, and that the public has a stake in their outcome.
The deal, if approved this time around, would create a massive health care system stretching across the rural and urban Upper Midwest.
Sioux Falls-based Sanford operates in six states — including Minnesota — and describes itself as the nation’s largest rural health care system, including 47 medical centers and about 45,000 employees.
Minneapolis-based Fairview has 11 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center, and about 31,000 employees.
