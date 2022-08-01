Browns-Watson Suspended Football

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of the quarterback's punishment when he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson's legal team argued for no suspension during a three-day hearing. A player doesn't have to be convicted or even charged with a crime to be disciplined for conduct detrimental to the league, per the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players' Association. Ezekiel Elliott, Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston and Kareem Hunt are among players who have received suspensions despite not being charged criminally.

