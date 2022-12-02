CFP Expansion Football

FILE - The national championship trophy is seen before a new conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Clemson and Alabama, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The College Football Playoff announced Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, it will expand to a 12-team event, starting in 2024, finally completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements.The announcement comes a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and '25 seasons, the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to triple the size of what is now a four-team format.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The College Football Playoff will include 12 teams, starting with the 2024 season. An expansion plan that was crafted for two years and haggled over for another 18 months finally cleared all the obstacles needed to go from idea to reality. The CFP announced Thursday that the current four-team system would be tripling in size. There are still a few more details to work out, like exact dates of some of the games, but college football is two years away from another dramatic change to its postseason. Here's how it will work.


