Gun Attacks-Elected Officials

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque Police officers, Monday in southwest Albuquerque, N.M. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

 Roberto E. Rosales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A failed Republican candidate paid $500 to four men to shoot at the homes of Democratic lawmakers, but was so unsatisfied with the shooters’ work that he went along for the final drive-by, his gun jamming as bullets ripped into the bedroom of a sleeping 10-year-old girl, police said.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments