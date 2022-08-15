George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

 Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences, setting the stage for trial in October.

