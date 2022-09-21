George Floyd Other Officers

In this image from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane listens from Littleton, Colorado during a court hearing in which he was sentenced for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. (Minnesota Attorney General’s Office via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years.

