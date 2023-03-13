95th Academy Awards - Show

Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.


