Train Derailment-Minnesota

Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond on Thursday, the morning after a BNSF freight train derailed. Authorities say a train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire and residents within 1/2 mile of the crash were ordered to evacuate from their homes. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio)

 Kerem Yücel

PRINSBURG — Hundreds of people had to evacuate their Minnesota hometown after a train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire early Thursday, but authorities are hopeful that the quick response and cold weather will help limit the impact of this latest crash.


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments