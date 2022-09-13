Climate Deforestation

Greenpeace activists stage a protest against the deforestation outside of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

 Jean-Francois Badias

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have backed a proposal for a law that would ban the sale in the 27-nation bloc of agriculture products linked to the destruction of forests.

