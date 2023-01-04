Northwestern State Enmanuels Path

Hansel Enmanuel (24), a freshman guard from the Dominican Republic for Northwestern State, brings the ball down court in front of the Rice bench during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Houston. Enmanuel lost his left arm in a childhood accident and has attained the talent and skill to play at the college level. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Hansel Enmanuel became an internet sensation with videos showing the one-armed basketball star dunking with ease in high school. It helped him earn a spot on the Northwestern State team. Basketball wasn't always this effortless for Enmanuel. Just months after the accident where he lost his left arm inches below the shoulder at age 6, he started the sport. He struggled and fell a lot because he lacked balance. Years later, he's settling into his first year of college and has endorsement deals with adidas and Gatorade.


BKC-Northwestern State-Enmanuel

Hansel Enmanuel, a freshman guard from the Dominican Republic for Northwestern State, practices dunks during warm-ups before an NCAA college basketball game against Rice Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Houston. Enmanuel lost his left arm in a childhood accident and has attained the talent and skill to play at the college level. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Northwestern State Enmanuels Path

Hansel Enmanuel (24), a freshman guard from the Dominican Republic for Northwestern State, looks to drive around Rice guard Jaden Geron (0) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Houston. Enmanuel lost his left arm in a childhood accident and has attained the talent and skill to play at the college level. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments