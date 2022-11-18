Vikings Bills Football

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) runs with the ball after incepting a pass by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as safety Camryn Bynum (24) looks on in overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Minnesota Vikings were scheming about how to top their postgame road win celebrations on the team plane after a remarkable comeback at Buffalo, and after dancing shirtless the previous week Kirk Cousins was more than ready to pass along the gold chains.


APTOPIX Cardinals Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Vikings Bills Football

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, left, hugs head coach Kevin O'Connell, right, after intercepting a pass by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the end zone for an overtime win if an NFL football game in Orchard Par, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

Tags

Load comments