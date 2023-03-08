76ers Timberwolves Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. Embiid had 39 points as Philadelphia won 117-94. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Joel Embiid scored 39 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-94 on Tuesday night, despite playing without star James Harden.


76ers Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dunks the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) and forward Tobias Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
76ers Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) center Rudy Gobert (27) and forward Jaden McDaniels watch the final minutes of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won 117-94. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

