Musk-Twitter

This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area on Wednesday in San Francisco. (Twitter page of Elon Musk via AP)

 HONS

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments