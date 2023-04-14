Justice Department Drug Trafficking

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, left, speaks as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, right, listens during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington on Friday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Friday announced charges against 28 members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in a sprawling fentanyl-trafficking investigation.


