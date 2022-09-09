Hall of Fame Munich Silver Medals

FILE - U.S. player James Brewer is checked after a hard fall during the team's men's basketball final against the Soviet Union at the Olympics in Munich, Sept. 10, 1972. Russia won 51-50. Members of the 1972 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team have talked about finally retrieving those silver medals they vowed to never accept and left behind in Germany. No, they still don't want them for themselves. They believe the medals belong in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the latest attempt to get them from the International Olympic Committee has been thwarted. (AP Photo, File)

Members of the 1972 Olympic basketball team have talked about finally retrieving those silver medals they vowed to never accept and left behind in Germany. They still don't want them for themselves, but believe the medals belong in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. So 1972 team member and former Maryland Congressman Tom McMillen proposed a third party accept the medals, which would find their way into the Hall. But to get the medals a home in the Hall of Fame — which is holding its induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 this weekend — the International Olympic Committee told the players once again they first have to accept them. And that's the same non-starter it was 50 years ago.

