Timberwolves Nets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts after the Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 107-102 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.


Timberwolves Nets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
APTOPIX Timberwolves Nets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

