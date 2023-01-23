Rockets Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight, right, celebrates with forward Kyle Anderson after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night.


Rockets Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Rockets Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dunks against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

