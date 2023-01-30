Kings Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Anthony Edwards had 16 of his 34 points in the pivotal third quarter, D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 117-110 win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.


Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts after making a 3-point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (10) vies for rebound with Minnesota Timberwolves forwards Jaden McDaniels (3) and Kyle Anderson, right, as Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 117-110. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

