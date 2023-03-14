Timberwolves Hawks Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) shoots past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in his hometown, Kyle Anderson had his third career triple-double and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 136-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.


Timberwolves Hawks Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (8) dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Timberwolves Hawks Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots past Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela, left, De'Andre Hunter (12) and Trae Young (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

