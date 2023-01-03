Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) reacts after making a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday.


Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson, right, fouls Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dunks the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown, left, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments