Mavericks Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-106 victory on Monday over the unglued Dallas Mavericks, who lost star Luca Doncic and coach Jason Kidd to successive ejections late in the third quarter.


Mavericks Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) works towards the basket while defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker (34), front, and forward Dorian Finney-Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Mavericks Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) talks with referee Nick Buchert, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

