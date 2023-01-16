Cavaliers Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.


Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) shoots he ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

