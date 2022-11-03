AP PRO PICKS WEEK 9

Graphic shows NFL team matchups and predicts the winners; 3c x 1/4 inches

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston. When the Eagles visit the Texans on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night. The Eagles rarely take a backseat to another team in Philly, but they understand they haven't accomplished anything yet. The Eagles are the largest among eight road favorites in Week 9. They're 13 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a second bye in three weeks for the Eagles.


Steelers Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts yells on the sidelines ahead of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Titans Texans Football

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons sacks Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) for a 12-yard loss during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

