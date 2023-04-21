Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins Edouard Julien throws to first to retire Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez and end eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jarren Duran lined one ball off Kenta Maeda's ankle, knocking the Twins starter out of the game, and another off the Green Monster during a six-run third inning on Thursday to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 11-5 victory over Minnesota.


Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) receives assistance on the field in the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Boston. Maeda left a game after being hit by a line drive in the left ankle. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Christian Vazquez, left, waits for the ball as Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, slides safe at home on a double hit by Rafael Devers in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments