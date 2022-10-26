Wild Canadiens Hockey

Minnesota Wild's goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is congratulated by teammate Brandon Duhaime (21) after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.


Minnesota Wild's goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota Wild's Brandon Duhaime (21) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Jake Evans defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

