327276978_974982700553753_1046210863889998285_n.jpeg

A screenshot of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources eagle cam feed. (Courtesy of MnDOT)

It was a new kind of family reality show in 2013 — often adorable, sometimes joyous, occasionally agonizing, but always unscripted. Viewership wasn’t great until they started livestreaming on YouTube. Suddenly, the world wanted to be in the nest with Minnesota’s eagles.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments