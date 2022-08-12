Invasive carp map.jpg

The map of the sampling area is available in the DNR Media Room. Credit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been using environmental DNA (or eDNA) technology to detect invasive carp in the St. Croix, Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. May sampling in the St. Croix River showed silver carp eDNA about four miles north of where invasive carp have been confirmed in the St. Croix.

