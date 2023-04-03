337155211_896924844755881_389200868555533126_n.jpeg

The eagle's nest that was livestreamed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has fallen to the ground and the chick that hatched on March 27 did not survive. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday morning that the famous Eaglecam nest fell from its perch at around 7:54 a.m.


