42d13b-20081229-baldeagle.jpeg

A bald eagle gets a dose of anesthesia before undergoing tests to determine whether it has lead poisoning. (Stephanie Hemphill/MPR News)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments