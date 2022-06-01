Track chairs are available at Minnesota state parks for reservations by phone, starting in June.
Track chairs are off-road, electric powered chairs that can be used on designated trails within the park. These chairs can help visitors explore areas of the state parks in new ways, often on trails that are not suitable for regular wheelchairs.
Five Minnesota state parks will have track chairs available.
• Camden State Park – 507-872-7031
• Crow Wing State Park – 218-825-3075
• Lake Bemidji State Park – 218-308-2300 (available mid-June)
• Maplewood State Park – 218-863-8383 (not available until late summer/early fall)
• Myre-Big Island State Park – 507-668-7060
Each park has unique areas to visit along the trails.
How much will it cost?
There is no charge to use the chair. However, a state park vehicle permit is required for all vehicles entering the park. There are discounted vehicle permits if you have a vehicle hang tag for a disability.
What to bring
Personal comfort items, additional clothing layers, sun/rain hat, sunscreen, insect repellent, snacks, camera, and a sense of adventure.
Chair transfer
State park staff are not available to offer assistance in a transfer. However, each location has a transfer board available for use. No additional transfer equipment is available at this time. If you require assistance, please bring a friend or caregiver. If you have transfer equipment that works with your personal chair please bring that along.
Adaptive beach chair
DNR will also be promoting the adaptive beach chair at McCarthy Beach State Park in a broader effort to highlight adaptive equipment available to visitors on a statewide level.