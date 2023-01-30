Australian Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hugs the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in the locker-room after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan 30, 2023. (Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via AP)

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings.


Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

