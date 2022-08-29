APTOPIX NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Austin Dillon celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Austin Dillon's wife was doing a rain dance during a lengthy weather delay in hopes of getting the skies to open up again and wash out the rest of the race.

NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Austin Dillon walks away from his car on pit road after a thunderstorm caused a red flag stoppage during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Erik Jones (43) and Joey Logano (22) lose control of their cars along the back stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Howard)
NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Chris Buescher (17), Daniel Suarez (99), Denny Hamlin (11), Justin Haley (31), Ty Dillon (42), Aric Almirola (10) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) are involved in a multi-car accident between turns 1 and 2 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Dow Graham)
NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Martin Truex Jr. (19) drives past a fire in an adjacent pit stall after making a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Chase Briscoe (14) is helped away from his car after wrecking along the front stretch after coming out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Chase Briscoe (14) lifts and spins in the air along the front stretch after coming out of turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Spectators view the race cars lined up on pit road during driver introductions before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Car owner Richard Childress watches from the Victory Lane roof during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments