Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate President Bobby Joe Champion and other DFL lawmakers announced an agreement Tuesday on broad budget numbers that set the stage for legislative work on a new two-year state budget. (Brian Bakst/MPR News)

Minnesota legislative leaders and the governor said Tuesday that they’d reached an agreement on the broad outlines of a new two-year state budget, including how to spend Minnesota’s historic surplus.


