Russia Ukraine War Fighting's Toll

Serhii Shumei, 64, reads letters with recovery wishes to his son Vitalii, 34, a Ukrainian officer heavily wounded in a battle with Russian forces, in a city hospital in Chernihiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

 Efrem Lukatsky

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei, 64, never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son’s brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity.


